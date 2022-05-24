Great Jones Memorial Day Sale: Get 25% Off on Bakeware and Cookware

Your cookware and bakeware essentials go through a lot, and they wear down with every use — or worse, sometimes your favorite ceramic oven-safe dish cracks. If you're searching for new kitchen cooking essentials, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Memorial Day Sale.

When you use code MDW25, you can get 25% off select sets through May 30, cookware, bakeware and more. Plus, the 25% off promotion applies to items that are already on sale. That means you can grab the popular Family Style set for even less.

See the Memorial Day Sale

Great Jones seldom has sales, so we have all the details on the best products from the brand inspired by the cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. If you've never tried cooking or baking with Great Jones' products, all the items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

Ahead, check out our favorite culinary essentials from the Great Jones Memorial Day Sale. (FYI, you get free shipping on orders of $100 or more.)

Fully Baked Great Jones Fully Baked Grab the nonstick and nonstick Great Jones Fully Baked set for an additional 25% off, then start baking cakes, cookies, pieces and so much more. Though, your toughest decision will be choosing between the broccoli green and blueberry blue color options. $265 $161 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Family Style Great Jones Family Style Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small). $615 $371 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie Commemorate your Sunday brunch with a crisp peach pie inside this pretty ceramic pan from Great Jones. $40 $30 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $120 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish Hot Dish Prep some lasagna or bake your favorite casserole recipe in this 9" by 13" ceramic casserole dish. $75 $56 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Little Sheet Great Jones Little Sheet The Little Sheet comes in three different bright colors with the elegant Great Jones logo decorating the middle of the 13" by 9.5" sheet pan. $45 $34 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

The Fry Family Great Jones The Fry Family Equipped with a small fry pan and a large fry pan, this nonstick duo is perfect for making endless recipes for you and your family. $160 $109 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

The Starting Lineup Great Jones The Starting Lineup The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven. $218 $120 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Patty Cake Great Jones Patty Cake The Great Jones is perfect for making cakes and other baked goods. The corrugated bottom also cuts down your cook time. $28 $21 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Stir Crazy Great Jones Stir Crazy The stackable ceramic mixing bowls are perfect for concocting a batch of brownies. Plus, this 3-piece set has a cute design that's bound to liven up your kitchen. $95 $71 Buy Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family The Cast-Iron Family features a trio of some of Great Jones' bestsellers, which includes The Dutchess, Dutch Baby and King Sear. The two cast-iron Dutch ovens are perfect for making a batch of gumbo or any of your other hearty favorites. $390 $225 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

