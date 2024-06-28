Swifties, listen up. Griff is giving away the dress she wore while opening for Taylor Swift.

The "Miss Me Too" singer revealed that she is giving away her "But Daddy I Love Him"-inspired dress that she handmade and wore when she opened at The Eras Tour on June 22 at Wembley Stadium in London.

In a TikTok and Instagram carousel posted Wednesday, Griff shared pictures of her creating her concert dress, from its first sketch to the final project.

She wrote, "Giving away my unbuttoned dress from eras tour!!! Very sentimental to me. Wanted to pass it down to one of you guys. Pre order my album for a chance to have it 🩵."

Griff's debut album, Vertigo, will be released on July 12.

Griff also posted a GRWM TikTok before her performance showing off the dress, which is inspired by Swift's "But Daddy I Love Him" song. The lyrics go "Now I'm runnin' with my dress unbuttoned," which is exactly how Griff wore the dress.

At the show, Swift gave Griff a shout-out on stage.

"You started off getting to see an artist who I am such a huge fan of," Swift gushed. "This girl, she is so creative on every single level. She is in complete control of, like, everything that goes into her writing, her producing, she even makes her own outfits for stage. I love her so much and I'm so happy she decided to come out and perform and open up this show. Will you please give it up, 'cause this is her hometown show -- Griff was here tonight!"

In an interview with British Vogue published on Monday, Griff revealed that she made the "mesh-y, translucent-y, deconstructed" blue and white dress herself, something she has done for her other performances over the years.

"I really fell in love with The Tortured Poets Department, and more specifically 'But Daddy I Love Him,'" she explained to the outlet. "I've always been drawn to a big dress shape and deconstructed fashion… I wanted the dress to almost look open, to flow."

"To me, the bone in my body that likes making songs is the same one that enjoys making clothes," she continued. "Be it a song or a dress… something might not exist right now, but then in two hours, it could."

