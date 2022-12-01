'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Teases Big Action and Bittersweet Laughs: Watch!
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Official Trailer
Al Roker Rushed Back to the Hospital Day After Release for Blood…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
Hoda Kotb Shares the 'Huge Grenade' Kathie Lee Gifford Threw at …
Ashton Kutcher Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Revealing Battle …
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Must-See Moments From the Season 8…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
T.J. Holmes’ Anniversary Tribute to Wife Goes Viral Following Am…
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With His Twin Broth…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Cries Over Fear She Won't See Kids Again A…
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Down-to-Earth Home Life
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé's Alleged Cheating Scand…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
Collin Gosselin Addresses Behavioral Issue Claims and Being Inst…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Relationship Talk During 'GMA' …
Met Gala 2022: Elon Musk Responds to Critics and Defends Buying …
Always remember where you came from. In this first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it looks like fans will get a chance to see the tragic origins of a few beloved members of the gang, and some of their heartbreaking farewells.
"We were gone for quite a while, but no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians," Chris Pratt's Star-Lord (aka Peter Quill) intones at the start of the trailer, before breaking our hearts with a teaser that promises this installment will be every bit as funny and simultaneously poignant as its predecessors.
We get flashes of Rocket Raccoon's heartbreaking origins of an innocent animal who gets turned into what he is today through cruel experiments, we see Nebula (Karen Gillan) carrying what appears to be Star-Lord's lifeless body through a war zone, and we see Star-Lord and a multi-armed Groot in a back-to-back shootout against a slew of unseen enemies.
We also finally get a look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, as he appears to engage in a brutal fight with Nebula. With a shot of nearly every character crying and some classic comedy banter with Drax (Dave Bautista), this trailer will no doubt whet the appetite of GotG fans everywhere.
Director James Gunn debuted the first look at the third installment in his celebrated trilogy on Thursday, taking to Twitter to post the lengthy teaser.
"One more time with feeling," Gunn captioned the post, subtly addressing how this will also be his last time at the helm of the property.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rockets into theaters May 5, 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
James Gunn Talks 'Guardians 3' and His Future With Marvel (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon Talks Playing Himself in the 'GOTG Holiday Special'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Introduces Kevin Bacon as the Ultimate Christmas Present