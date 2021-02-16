Guess Originals Debuts Pleasures Drew Barrymore Collection
If today's most popular fashion trends have proven anything, the '90s are here for good and in a major way. Whether it's through the return of polarizing sartorial movements like baggy jeans and tiny sunglasses or more versatile silhouettes including crop tops and spaghetti straps, it's clear that the decade of minimalism and grunge has some staying power. And now, thanks to the Guess Originals x Pleasures Drew Barrymore collection, you can add another piece of the '90s to your closet in a brand new way.
Guess tapped into its archives to create a 36-piece capsule with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Pleasures, marking the third time the two brands have come together for a collaboration. The new collection features unreleased photographs from a 1993 campaign by photographer Wayne Maser, with American actress Drew Barrymore for Guess.
"The idea for the Drew Barrymore capsule started three years ago on another project with Pleasures," Nicolai Marciano, the director of brand partnerships at Guess, said in a press release. "There has been such an overwhelming number of people who mention her '93 campaign when they discuss Guess's most memorable work...the time period of Drew's career felt like the perfect unexpected moment of nostalgia to introduce to a new generation of Guess fans."
The Guess Originals x Pleasures collection -- which is available at Guess stores and on the brand's website -- ranges from $12 to $128 and features a range of men's and women's styles like baby tees, rib tank tops, a denim jacket and pant set and accessories.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Guess Originals x Pleasures Drew Barrymore collection below.
