TikTok Is Obsessed With These $48 Gap Jeans
It's no secret TikTok has become the ultimate destination for anything you're looking for. Whether it's the next big dance routine, of-the-moment viral beauty trends, or the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon, the Gen-Z approved social media app has anything you could need -- including a virtually endless number of reviews on highly popular, affordable denim. This time around, it's a pair Gap jeans.
Every so often, a particular fashion piece floats to the surface of the teen-approved social media platform, ultimately becoming the must-have item of the moment. You can always count on TikTokers for honest reviews. The latest fashion item to come under the eyes of these fashion-savvy users? The TikTok Gap Jeans -- also known as Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans.
Earlier this winter, TikTok user Hailey Konopka shared a rave review on the brand's classic style (which is now on sale for $48) in a post saying that the jeans are "so comfy, they're affordable, they're worth the hype. Make this video blow up." Since then, the retailer's jeans have become an affordable favorite for TikTok users across the platform. Fans of the under-$65 jeans include Logan Rae Hill (model Taylor Hill's sister), who shared a video of herself sporting the jeans, stating she was "very impressed with these jeans" in the caption.
If these two reviews -- among plenty of others discussing the fit and feel -- are any indication, these Gap jeans are an essential piece to keep in your closet. And for those of you looking to do a wardrobe overhaul in the new year as part of your New Year, New Me plan, Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans are the perfect item to start your 2021 style on the right foot. And just in case you want another style to add to the mix, TikTok has also been obsessing over a slightly longer version of the viral jeans, Gap's Sky High Straight Leg Jean, which is currently marked down to $63. Of course, there's also the choice to stock up on different washes and colorways of Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans (with or without distressed details), which you can get for as low as $48. Rest assured, there's no going wrong here.
Eager to up your denim game? Scroll down to shop TikTok's favorite Gap jeans along with other best-selling styles from the retailer, below.
