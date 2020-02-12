Gwen Stefani is forced to cancel another one of her upcoming concerts due to health issues.

"I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," Stefani tweeted on Tuesday. "I am resting and doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. I am so sorry gx"

On Friday, Feb. 7, the 50-year-old singer initially announced that she was not feeling well and would not be able to perform at her Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl Saturday show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

"I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well and will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," she tweeted. "Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase."

At the time, she assured fans that she was trying to play the concerts scheduled for this week and the next. "I am doing everything I can to get well and plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon. ❤️🤒😷🤐🤕🤧🤬 🙏 gx #onlyhuman #imsorry #loveuguys," she added.

Just a few days prior to announcing her illness, Stefani posted a behind-the-scenes video of her dancers getting ready for her Las Vegas shows.

This isn't the first time that the No Doubt frontwoman has been forced to cancel her Vegas show. Last June, she also canceled some concerts after she was feeling unwell.

ET has reached out to Stefani's team for comment.

Fans last saw Stefani, as well as boyfriend Blake Shelton, take the stage at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards in January. The couple performed their new song, "Nobody But You," during the telecast.

Shelton recently opened up to ET about the song and working with his real-life girlfriend.

"Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all," Shelton said. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

For more on the couple, watch below.

