Gwen Stefani can't get enough of Blake Shelton.

After a few months of not seeing the twosome post much about each other on their social media accounts, the No Doubt singer shared a sweet video of her boyfriend serenading her on Friday. In the clip posted on Instagram, Stefani, 48, and Shelton, 42, are sitting in a tour bus while the country crooner serenades his lady love with his song "Turnin' Me On."

"Pushing my buttons like it ain't no thing/If I'm what she wants, she gets what she wants/The neon's buzzing when she pulls that string/Turning me on like it's her job," Shelton sings as Stefani lovingly gazes at him.

"I’m so grateful 🙏🏻❤️gx," she captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, Stefani posted an Instagram Story of herself at one of Shelton's shows. In one clip, she's watching him play the same song.

"This is my song. Written for me OK, just so you know that. It's crazy," a happy and smiling Stefani says to the camera.

The pair appeared to have taken a little break from posting about each other on their social media in recent months. Stefani's last post about her beloved beau was in July. "Oh hi cuteness ❤️@Blakeshelton gx," she wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback of The Voice judge.

Earlier in the summer, the couple and Stefani's three kids enjoyed some family time in Oklahoma.

