There are no hard feelings in the Stefani-Shelton household!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for several years now and this season they’ve been reunited on The Voice. But that doesn’t mean that the 43-year-old country crooner knows his 49-year-old No Doubt frontwoman’s hit songs.

Stefani appeared on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she rewatched Shelton failing to guess her hit song, “Hollaback Girl,” in a musical game with Fallon.

“I came to this show to promote my album, and I’m losing everything, everything in my life!” Shelton exclaimed in the old clip.

Stefani, though, the moment was hilarious, and even defended Shelton.

“That is so funny,” she said, laughing on Monday’s show. “He should've known that one, but he’s country. He doesn’t listen to [my genre].”

Though she loves her man, she’s not afraid to play dirty this season on The Voice.

“I tried pulling all of those things out of course because at the end of the day I want to win too,” she said of trying to convince Shelton to go easy on her. “I’m not super competitive, but when it comes to people’s dreams, you get really attached. My actual teams this season are very lovable. I love them so much. I think I’m probably going to beat Blake and Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend]. It’s gonna happen.”

In the show’s premiere, Stefani pressed her “block” button to keep Shelton from snagging singer Kyndal Inskeep.

“I blocked Blake and that was really, really exciting,” Stefani told Fallon. “Because I knew me and Blake have similar tastes in voices and I knew this girl was very original, very cool and I knew he was going to push. And I was right. I turned around and she had fringe on, she lives in Nashville. I was going to be screwed!”

For his part, Shelton isn’t holding back on his ladylove either. The “Honey Bee” singer recently told ET: “I don’t really give a crap what John [Legend] says or does. I’m here to beat him. Here to beat [Kelly] and I’m even here to beat Gwen.”

For more from The Voice coaches, watch the clip below:

