Gwen Stefani can't stop beaming when it comes to talking about her relationship with country superstar Blake Shelton.

The 49-year-old singer appeared on the Today show on Monday to promote the new season of The Voice, and dished about her real-life romance with her fellow Voice coach. When Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked how 43-year-old Shelton would be as a dad, Stefani said he already acts like one to her three kids with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale -- 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo.

"He is a good dad, actually," Stefani says. "He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys."

Stefani admits she's "obsessed" with her beau after guest host Andy Cohen joked about Kotb being in love with Shelton after having interviewed him for a number of years.

"It's OK, because I relate," Stefani cracks. "He's a magical person. ... I actually am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I'm so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn't know him."

The No Doubt frontwoman also addresses their opposites attract-type relationship.

"Life is full of surprises," she marvels. "I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we're just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives."

Stefani says that the two were completely themselves while filming the upcoming season of The Voice and didn't tone down their obvious chemistry.

"Every season has been a different time period in my life," Stefani notes of her time on the popular singing competition. "Like, the first season I did it I just had never done it and I just had the baby, he was only four months, imagine. And then my life blew up the second season I did it, it was this crazy time. And then me and Blake were falling in love the third season I did it, so this time was like, 'It's been a while. Like, how are we going to fight?'"

A source recently told ET that Shelton loves spending time with Stefani's three sons.

"Gwen and Blake do so many fun activities with the boys and Blake plays with them like a big kid," the source said. "He seriously enjoys doing things with the kids like going to the movies, fishing, camping, and teaching them to horseback ride and boating."

"They are both working so much and are loving their life as a family," the source added of the couple. "Blake has made Gwen's boys a huge priority in his life and cares for them like their his own."

ET spoke to Shelton earlier this month, and he said he "couldn't be happier" about Stefani being back on The Voice. He also shared that he's way more competitive than Stefani in "any kind of game," not justwhen it comes to the singing competition.

"You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that's what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show," he said. "It's harder for [Gwen]. She's not, she's not competitive. She'll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is."

