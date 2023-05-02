Gwyneth Paltrow is getting personal. The Oscar-winning actress is opening up about some of her most high-profile past romances on an all-new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In the latest episode, posted on Tuesday, Paltrow sat down with host Alex Cooper and dished on the A-listers she's dated in the past -- including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Recalling her early romance with Pitt, she recalled how they met while filming Seven, in 1995, and it was "Major love at first sight. It was crazy."

Their romance evolved quickly, and the pair ended up getting engaged but broke things off before moving ahead.

"I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old." Paltrow shared. "And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."

That being said, Paltrow recalled that she was "totally heartbroken when we broke up."

"It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard," she recalled, adding that she still has a warm and fondness for Pitt as a person. "He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot."

Cooper wasn't holding back when it came to grilling Paltrow either, with a game of "Brad of Ben," in which Paltrow was asked to compare the two in a number of categories including, "Who are you more likely to get into an argument with?" and "Who is more romantic?" As well as, "Who is better in bed?"

As it turns out, Paltrow said they were both good kissers, and when it came to who was better in bed, the choice was "really hard."

"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," Paltrow said, struggling with the awkwardness of her candor.

Cooper also convinced her to play a game of "F**k, Marry, Kill" with her choices being -- as one might guess -- Affleck, Pitt and her real-life ex-husband Chris Martin.

When it comes to marrying, Paltrow said unequivocally she'd choose Martin, sweetly adding, "I would do that all again."

As for who she'd take to bed one more time, Paltrow said, "I think Brad." Which, obviously, left one more pairing. "Ben, yeah, God bless him," Paltrow said with a laugh.

