Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Musical Genius' Chris Martin a Happy Birthday

Gywneth Paltrow is consciously wishing her ex-husband, Chris Martin, a happy 43rd birthday.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of her and Martin enjoying a snow day with their 13-year-old son, Moses. They also share a 15-year-old daughter, Apple.

Paltrow then paid tribute to the Coldplay frontman’s musical talent and “joy seeking” spirit in her caption.

“Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We 💝you #cajm,” Paltrow wrote alongside the pic.

The two announced their divorce in 2014, after 11 years of marriage, but have remained amicable following what she described as “consciously uncoupling.”

Martin isn’t the only loved one celebrating their birthday in recent days -- Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, marked his 49th birthday on Sunday.

Paltrow saluted Falchuk’s “infinite kindness, integrity and love,” in a birthday post on Sunday.

"@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49,” she captioned a photo of the television producer. “A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others.”

“I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow,” she continued. “Happy birthday my love."

Falchuk responded to Paltrow’s post, writing, “Your love keeps me young.”

Actor Oliver Hudson, meanwhile, replied, “You forgot pure sex!!!!” while actress Kate Bosworth gushed, “Awwww love this!!! ❤️❤️❤️ HBD!”

