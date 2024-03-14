Gypsy Rose Blanchard is taking a moment to reflect on life after prison. For starters, she's aching for a more private life.

In a series of lengthy TikTok videos she posted Thursday, the 32-year-old explained why she recently deleted her Instagram account, which at its height had garnered more than 7.8 million followers. Blanchard has since made her account private, and she's going to keep it that way.

"I do my best to live my authentic life and what's real to me, and what's not real is social media," she explained. "Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It's so crazy. I can't even wrap my head around what social media is. I thought that once I got out of prison I'd come out and I'd enjoy social media like the next person, taking selfies and just acting goofy. It's the simple stuff in life, right?"

Blanchard confirmed that she didn't just temporarily deactivate her account. She permanently deleted it.

"What happened is I had a really good conversation with my dad, actually. He gave me some guidance that I feel like I really need it. And that guidance was to show me that real life is something you can touch, something you can feel," she said. "People you can actually hug. And with the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live my life under a microscope. So, I created my private Instagram. And I got it verified. An I had no trouble or doubts of deleting that public one."

Blanchard said people wondered why anyone would delete a social media account with such a strong following, but she's adamant that she couldn't "give a 'F' about a following."

"That's not real life," she added.

Blanchard was released from prison in December after serving 85 percent of her 10-year prison sentence. In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after she and Nicholas Godejohn concocted a plan to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, which he eventually carried out. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Following her prison release, Blanchard went on a media blitz to promote Lifetime's highly anticipated docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The whirlwind experience of going on a promotional tour was exactly that, an experience, but also super confusing for her.

Blanchard said she didn't get why people were so interested in her life. Yes, she got the opportunity to visit New York and conduct several interviews in front of a bunch of cameras, but "that's not my life."

"One particular thing I said was on a podcast. I said I didn't identify as the 'M' word, which we all know what the 'M' word is. And what I meant by that was not that I wasn't ... not that I'm not branded the 'M' word; I know I am," she said. "But it's not like I'm going to go to a job interview and be like, 'Hi, my name is Gypsy Blanchard. I'm an 'M' word.' That's not what I meant by it. I meant my past does not define my future. My future is what I make it. And I know I did something wrong in my crime and that's something I have to live with."

Now that the attention has died down a bit, Blanchard said she's now working on herself via therapy. She thanked everyone who supported her and "walked this journey with me." But, ultimately, Blanchard said she wants to walk away from the spotlight and live a private life, and the first steps to that journey was getting rid of her famous Instagram account.

"I still have my public TikTok, for now," she added. "Contemplating deleting it in a couple of months. Might not post as much."

Back in January, ET spoke with Blanchard, who said she couldn't "comprehend" the attention coming her way via social media.

"I don't even comprehend it at this point because for me, I'm just another face in the crowd," Blanchard told ET. "So, when I came out of prison I didn't expect this giant wave of social media, you know? I'm posting selfies just like the next person would or the next person not thinking anything of it. And before [you know it] it has 2 million views. I'm just like, 'OK?!'"

