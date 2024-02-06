Lifetime has announced a new docuseries chronicling the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard following her release from prison, set to debut later this year.

The series will offer viewers an intimate look into Gypsy's life as she adjusts to newfound freedom, relationships, and her evolving identity.

Gypsy gained national attention following the harrowing case involving the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Convicted of second-degree murder for her role in the killing, Gypsy spent eight years in prison before her recent release on Dec. 28.

The new series will pick up from where the recent special, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, left off. According to the official press release, the show will delve into Gypsy's experiences as she navigates life outside of prison, including living with her husband, Ryan Anderson, for the first time.

Described as a "delayed-coming-of-age story," the docuseries will explore Gypsy's efforts to carve out a new identity while grappling with the legacy of her past. With a focus on her day-to-day life, relationships, and newfound fame, viewers will witness Gypsy's journey towards self-discovery.

Lifetime's EVP and head of programming, Elaine Frontain Bryant, expressed support for Gypsy, stating, "After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time, we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be."

The initial six-hour special, which aired last month, garnered significant attention, reaching 9.8 million viewers. With anticipation building for the upcoming series, it is expected to draw a large audience as well.

Last month, Gypsy sat down with ET's Rachel Smith ahead of her highly anticipated docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and admitted that she's still adjusting to all the attention after being released from the prison facility in Chillicothe, Missouri, after serving 85 percent of her 10-year prison sentence.

"I don't even comprehend it at this point because for me, I'm just another face in the crowd," Gypsy said. "So, when I came out of prison I didn't expect this giant wave of social media, you know? I'm posting selfies just like the next person would or the next person not thinking anything of it. And before [you know it] it has 2 million views. I'm just like, 'OK?!'"

When reminded of the millions of followers, Gypsy responded, "It's an adjustment."

That being said, she's not slowing down anytime soon.

"I'm having fun with the selfies and the Snapchats and all this kind of stuff," Gypsy shared. "I'm just having fun with it."

