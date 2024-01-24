Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially a dog mom.

The former inmate, who served seven years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, appears to be settling in at home nearly a month after being released from prison. On Monday, she announced to more than 8 million Instagram followers that she and husband Ryan Anderson recently got an 8-week-old puppy they named Pixie.

"She is a sweetheart and she’s already spoiled rotten," Blanchard said in the clip as she showed the pup.

The new pet owner further explained how the dog ended up sprawled out on Blanchard's side of the bed "like she owns it."

"Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have to take care of and just have as an addition to the family," Blanchard said. "We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing."

In June 2022, she and Anderson tied the knot in a prison ceremony while Blanchard was still serving time.

Now as she and Anderson build a life together, children may not be on the way just yet -- but they're not very far from Blanchard's mind despite suffering Munchausen by proxy at the hands of her own late mom.

"I don't have any reservations," she told ET about having kids. "We both have talked about starting a family, we just don't know when yet."

"My life is a little hectic right now, so we're just trying to take it day by day," she added. "We're just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now."

RELATED CONTENT: