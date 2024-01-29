Chopped for charity! On Sunday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to TikTok to debut a new hairstyle to her nearly 10 million followers.

In a slideshow, the former inmate, 32, showed off her shortened locks along with a picture of several inches of hair that she snipped for a cause close to her heart.

"It’s never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle To all the girls, boys, and non-binary…enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways makes you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty. Let the world see you shine!" she captioned one video.

@gypsyroseblanchard on TikTok

In a follow-up, Gypsy -- who served seven years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard -- took the opportunity to inform her followers on the importance of hair donation.

"So what I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss or that are going through cancer," she said in the video.

She explained that she would be sending her hair to The Great Cut, a charity that provides hair replacements to kids who have lost their hair due to medical issues.

"I have had my own personal experience with hair loss not by means of health reasons, but if you know my story, you’re very familiar with those reasons why," she continued, referring to the hair loss she experienced as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Throughout her childhood, Gypsy was subjected to constant medical attention for symptoms that were either exaggerated or nonexistent, which resulted in her undergoing unnecessary treatments.

At one point, Dee Dee even gave her own daughter a fake cancer diagnosis and shaved Gypsy's hair. The entire situation was documented and recounted in the Hulu series The Act, starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette.

Hulu

In her TikTok, Gypsy recounted her own experience and urged her followers to consider donating their hair.

"For me, not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem. So, I just want to do something to help other people that are going through issues with hair loss because I know the only time that I ever felt beautiful is when I was wearing a wig," she said, showing off a pic of her without hair.

Wrapping up the video, Gypsy took the opportunity to take her hair out of a ponytail and show off the new look and proclaim her excitement at the style.

"I think it looks kinda cute," Gypsy said.

It's a fresh start for the former inmate who has stated her intention to start fresh after being released from prison in December. Since then, she has settled into married life with husband Ryan Anderson -- whom she wed in a prison ceremony in June 2022 -- and has made the rounds on talk shows to discuss her life.

Most recently, Gypsy announced that she and Anderson had brought home an 8-week-old puppy.

"Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have to take care of and just have as an addition to the family," she said. "We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing."

As for their plans for children, Gypsy told ET they both are excited about the prospect of parenthood but that they are still figuring out their timeline.

"I don't have any reservations," she said of having kids. "We both have talked about starting a family, we just don't know when yet."

RELATED CONTENT: