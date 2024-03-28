It's over for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old announced via a private Facebook post obtained by People that she and her husband of more than a year have separated just three months after she was released from prison.

According to the post, Blanchard is living in her family's home for the time being as they explore time apart.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou," she wrote. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson have announced a separation - ET

The update on their relationship comes mere months after she was released following a seven-year stint behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. While in prison, she began correspondence with Anderson and the pair ultimately wed in July 2022.

She told ET in January that it was their common locality that first attracted her to Anderson when he sent her letters while she was in prison.

"Ryan's from Louisiana... and I'm originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I'm kinda like, 'Oh, hey, someone from my home state!' So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends," she recalled, "and of course more than friends, and then now we're married."

The couple also told ET that while they were eager to start their lives together -- including starting a family -- they weren't rushing into anything and were opting to go one day at a time.

"I don't have any reservations," Blanchard said of having kids. "We both have talked about starting a family, we just don't know when yet."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced the separation in a private Facebook post Thursday evening - et

"My life is a little hectic right now. So we're just trying to take it day by day," she added. "We're just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now."

