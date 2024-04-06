Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering After Undergoing a Nose Job

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is recovering after undergoing rhinoplasty and septoplasty surgery on Friday.

TMZ obtained the first photo of the 32-year-old recovering from the procedure. In that photo, Blanchard is seen with bandages over her nose. As far as the cost of the surgery, TMZ reports Blanchard shelled out a cool $5,000 for the procedure.

Blanchard also told People that she "can't breath through my nose" due to the bandages, which she said will come off on Wednesday.

It was only on Friday morning when ET confirmed that Blanchard wanted to undergo rhinoplasty to alter the shape of her nose.

"I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up." Blanchard told ET.

People, who was first to report the news about her wanting to get cosmetic surgery, reported that a close friend said Blanchard had talked for some time now about getting the procedure done.

"She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look," Vizier explains, adding that "she's going to be resting for about two weeks" after the procedure is on done on Friday, April 5, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The cosmetic surgery comes just days after shocking news that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have separated. Blanchard shared on her private Facebook account that the separation happened three months after she was released from prison.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou," she wrote in her post, via People. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Not long after that post, Blanchard started spending time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. Blanchard had previously confessed in her 2024 Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, that she maintained contact with Urker amid her marriage to Anderson.

Blanchard has another upcoming docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which premieres June 3 on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: