Just four months after her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced plans for cosmetic surgery.

The 30-year-old, who recently announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson, says she wants to undergo rhinoplasty to alter the shape of her nose.

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," Blanchard tells People, adding that her surgery will most likely be documented in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, set to air this summer.

Blanchard's close friend, Nadiya Vizier, also tells the outlet that she's talked about having this procedure done for some time. "She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look," Vizier explains, adding that "she's going to be resting for about two weeks" after the procedure is on done on Friday, April 5, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The surgery reveal comes not long after Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson, with whom she had tied the knot with while still in prison.

In a surprising twist, Blanchard has been spending time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, fueling speculation about possibly rekindling their relationship. This follows Blanchard's confession in her 2024 Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, where she admitted to maintaining contact with Urker even during her marriage to Anderson.

Blanchard first gained national attention due to her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy and subjected her daughter to years of medical abuse and manipulation. Convicted of second-degree murder, Blanchard served eight years in prison before her release on Dec. 28.

In January, Blanchard spoke with ET's Rachel Smith, and admitted that she's still adjusting to all the attention after being released from the prison facility in Chillicothe, Missouri, after serving 85 percent of her 10-year prison sentence.

"I don't even comprehend it at this point because for me, I'm just another face in the crowd," she said. "So, when I came out of prison I didn't expect this giant wave of social media, you know? I'm posting selfies just like the next person would or the next person not thinking anything of it. And before [you know it] it has 2 million views. I'm just like, 'OK?!'"

When reminded of her millions of followers, Blanchard responded, "It's an adjustment."

That being said, she's not slowing down anytime soon.

"I'm having fun with the selfies and the Snapchats and all this kind of stuff," Blanchard shared. "I'm just having fun with it."

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up debuts June 3 on Lifetime.

