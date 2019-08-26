Emily Dickinson is getting the TV treatment.

Hailee Steinfeld portrays the esteemed American poet in the upcoming Apple Original series, Dickinson, a coming-of-age drama that positions the budding creative writer as an unexpected hero for a millennial era.

The first teaser sees an ambitious, young Emily pushing the boundaries of expectations. “I have one purpose, and that is to become a great writer,” says Dickinson, whose wild antics clash with her family’s conservative lifestyle.

“She’ll be the ruin of this family. And she doesn’t know how to behave like a proper young lady,” says Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother portrayed by Jane Krakowski in her first series regular role following Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which recently ended after four seasons and upcoming Netflix film.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith (The Affair, Newsroom), Dickinson is executive produced by Steinfeld. The series also stars Toby Huss (Halloween), Anna Baryshnikov (Superior Donuts), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse) and newcomer Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Dickinson is the latest project to tackle the poet’s story, and the first to examine her younger years. Most recently, Molly Shannon portrayed her in 2018 film Wild Nights With Emily, while Cynthia Nixon took on the role in 2016’s A Quiet Passion.

The teaser for Dickinson also marks the third series Apple has given audiences a look at ahead of the debut of Apple TV+. The streaming service will also launch The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the space race drama, For All Mankind, starring Joel Kinnaman.

Dickinson will debut this fall exclusively on Apple TV+.

