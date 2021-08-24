Hailey Bieber Supports Selena Gomez on Instagram
Hailey Bieber Likes Selena's Recent Elle Magazine Cover
Hailey Bieber is sharing some love for her husband Justin Bieber's famous ex, Selena Gomez. Selena, 29, graced the cover of Elle magazine last week in the publication's first Latinx Issue.
Fans quickly noticed that Hailey, 24, liked a photo on Elle's Instagram account of the performer's cover, sharing some subtle support for the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress.
Hailey and Selena have been pitted against one another ever since the model rekindled her romance with Justin, which eventually led to the pair tying the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2018.
In 2019, Hailey responded to headlines speculating that she was sending pointed messages to Selena after the release of Selena's song "Lose You to Love Me," which is seemingly about her on-off romance with Justin. However, after seeing one article that she did not like, Hailey responded to the site's post about her, writing, "Please stop with this nonsense…there is no 'response.' This is complete BS.'"
She addressed the rumors again in British Vogue later that year, saying, "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop."
