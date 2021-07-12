Halle Bailey has wrapped filming on Disney's The Little Mermaid, and she's saying goodbye with the sweetest message.

The 21-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a beachside photo from the set of the upcoming Disney film. "And just like that..that's a wrap ❤️," she wrote. "After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it..."

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory...it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I've reached the end," she continued. "This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be."

Halle shared love for the crew and her co-stars, including British actor Jonah Hauer-King -- who she called "my friend for infinite lifetimes" -- Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina.

"I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol," she finished. "Thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! xoxo."

Friends and fans such as Grown-ish costars Yara Shahidi and Ryan Destiny commented on the star's post, congratulating her on wrapping production and expressing excitement for the film. "Love you so much Halle, CONGRATS ON WRAP!!!!!," Awkwafina replied.

Halle has been away filming for several months, although she's kept her fans updated on her adventures overseas on her social media account. The actress' sister, Chloe Bailey, opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in June about missing Halle "every single day." "She is overseas killing it, and I'm just so proud of her," said the 23-year-old. "She's doing her thing over there, and I'm doing my thing over here and I can't wait to come back together."

Chloe couldn't be prouder of her sister for playing Ariel in the anticipated live-action film. "I am more than proud," she raved of Halle. "She is so beautiful every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid."

Shahidi, who will star in Disney's live-action adaptation Peter Pan and Wendy as Tinkerbell, told ET that she's spoken with Halle about their respective roles in the upcoming Disney films.

"We've talked about how crazy the motion capture process is of playing characters where it's your real-life expression but so much of it is digitized, and it's such a crazy experience," Shahidi shared, adding how much she admires the other actress. "But other than the logistics of it -- she isn't the weakest link and she's not going to let any of us know what is happening in The Little Mermaid. I just love whenever we get to hear updates and, like, she is killing it."

