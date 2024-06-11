Halle Berry isn't afraid to (hilariously) "suffer for fashion." The 57-year-old actress struggles to wiggle out of her top in a new video shared on social media, laughing hysterically alongside her stylist the entire time.

Berry stunned on Friday in a black and white Anna Quan look, which featured what looked like an oversized white blouse cinched on top with a black tube top. She completed the ensemble with a black midi skirt that included a thigh-high slit and black heels.

When it came time to remove the outfit, Berry had to call for reinforcements from stylist Lindsay Flores as she suffered numerous wardrobe malfunctions.

"Let's get this baby off," Berry says with a laugh as Flores attempts to lift the shirt up over her head. The Academy Award winner then appears to remember a key detail, telling Flores, "B**ch, there's a zipper!"

Unzipping the blouse doesn't help much, as the item remains stubbornly stuck and unwilling to budge over the star's arms and head.

"We might have to cut it off," they suggest at one point.

Berry, while flashing her breasts numerous times in the process, eventually manages to free one arm from its sleeve. As the duo continue working on her other arm, Flores suggests, "We gotta grease up your elbow" -- and then licks Berry's elbow.

The strategy works, and both Berry's arms are liberated.

She then offers a sigh of relief, continuing to giggle, before excusing herself to a private room to finish changing.

"Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!" she captioned the hilarious clip on Instagram.

Among those in the comments was actress Viola Davis, who wrote, "Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣"

Chelsea Handler also commented, sharing her amusement at the quote, "B**ch, there's a zipper."

Flores posted the video to her own Instagram grid, adding the caption, "@halleberry suffers for fashion."

Earlier, Berry shared a video of the look in all its glory as she strutted through the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was attending IFM's Annual Functional Medicine Conference with Pendulum Probiotics.

Berry has been an outspoken advocate for women's health issues, specifically regarding the stages of perimenopause and menopause.

"This is really me just really wanting to help empower people and especially the lives of women now that I'm into my second act," she said during the event in Sin City.

Halle Berry speaks about Pendulum Probiotics at IFM's Annual Functional Medicine Conference at Bellagio Hotel & Casino on May 31, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Pendulum

Berry's latest post isn't the first time fans have gotten an eyeful of the superstar. On Mother's Day, she received a NSFW tribute from her boyfriend, Van Hunt, who shared a nude photo of her on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart....oh s**t, i wasn't s'posed to post that! butt...u hav to admit thassa badass... mutha right there!," the "Seconds of Pleasure" crooner captioned the photo.

In the picture, Berry stands completely naked as she leans over a balcony -- putting her backside on display.

Berry and Hunt do not have kids. However, the Catwoman star is the mother of Nahla, 16, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry and son, Maceo, 10, who she welcomed with ex Olivier Martinez.

"You know, we say as mama bears ... we say, 'I will take a bullet for my kids. I will do anything for my kids,'" Berry told ET in April, opening up about her role in the new psychological thriller, Never Let Go. "This gave me an opportunity to really play that scenario out, right, to really take a bullet for my kids. Like, really put my life out there for them in a real way. And so, yes, I think of my real kids every step of the way. It's who I am. It's what makes me."

The film is slated to hit theaters Sept. 27.

