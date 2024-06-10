Bad Bunny had an unexpected wardrobe issue during his concert in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, over the weekend.

While performing his hit song, "Perro Negro," one of Bad Bunny's backup dancers, Kiara Yamilette Rodríguez Saldívar, accidentally got the back of her tights caught on the front of the rapper's pants.

Fan video circulating on social media shows Saldívar dancing up against Bad Bunny's crotch area, with the back of her tights appearing to snag on his pants for a few awkward seconds. The other backup dancers quickly surrounded the pair, shielding them from view as they became untangled.

Once free, Saldívar was seen laughing off the incident, while Bad Bunny smiled and moved to another part of the stage to continue his performance. Saldívar later shared the video on her social media pages and a photo of her ripped tights, joking, "RIP dance tights."

The wardrobe malfunction was just a brief hiccup in an otherwise high-energy homecoming show for Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. He performed again in San Juan the following night with no reported issues. Saldívar cheekily posted on Instagram before the concert on Saturday, "See you tonight PR, with new stockings obviously."

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour has included appearances by his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, who was spotted in the audience at his show in Orlando, Florida, last month. The pair, who dated for most of 2023, have sparked reconciliation rumors with recent sightings together, including leaving a Miami hotel over Memorial Day weekend.

An eyewitness told ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny dined Friday, May 24 at Gekko Miami. The duo were in a private room for their dinner. Bad Bunny ate there nightly for the rest of the weekend."

In mid-May, a source close to the pair told ET that the love is still there between the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the "Tití Me Preguntó" artist.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can," the source shared at the time. "There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

This news comes after the two were seen cozying up to each other at a Met Gala after-party, a tradition for the pair, who attended the 2023 Met Gala separately but were spotted leaving one party after the main event together.

"They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense," the source told ET after the 2024 Met Gala. "They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."

The potential rekindling comes less than six months after Jenner and Bad Bunny broke up. The pair split back in December after less than a year together and a source pointed to their busy lives as one reason for their separation.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source shared, adding that there wasn't "any negativity between them."

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

ET first reported on their relationship in February 2023 when they were spotted casually hanging out a number of times, including courtside NBA trips and one PDA-packed appearance at a Drake concert in August. Later that month, he was spotted wearing a necklace with a "K" charm, which sent fans into a spiral.

Their other public outings included a Saturday Night Live after-party in October, following Bad Bunny's hosting and musical guest gig. They also took part in a joint ad campaign for Gucci, where they posed in a series of paparazzi-style pics that further bolstered the rumors of a relationship.

Despite their breakup just before the holidays, the couple spent New Year's Eve together alongside some other famous faces.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny celebrated New Year's Eve together while on vacation near Barbados with friends including Justin and Hailey [Bieber]," a source told ET at the time. "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still close and have a good time when they're together."

