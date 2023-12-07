Halle Berry is getting candid about her "rocky start" collaborating with Angelina Jolie and how they eventually "bonded."

In a new interview with Variety, the 57-year-old Oscar winner talks about the upcoming film Maude v Maude, which she is co-starring and co-producing with 48-year-old Jolie.

The movie, which was described as Mr & Mrs Smith meets Mission: Impossible with a comedic twist, will take the two women all over the world.

Berry said she's looking forward to taking on Jolie "physically and intellectually" in the film, but admits that their initial interactions weren't exactly smooth sailing.

"We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together," Berry shares.

While she wouldn't reveal exactly what led to their bumpy beginnings, Berry says fans will have to wait to hear that story, but promises that it's a "good one."

They've since moved past whatever potential drama Berry alludes to in her interview. "We've been talking a lot about divorces and exes," she adds. "We bonded, let's say that."

Jolie has been married three times to actors Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, and to Brad Pitt. She shares six children with Pitt and the two have gone through a lengthy, messy split and subsequent divorce over the past seven years.

Berry has also been married three times to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo-Robert. She is also mom to daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Berry tells Variety she's "thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view."

She calls Jolie "formidable."

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Jolie opened up about her ongoing legal battle with Pitt and how it's impacted her life.

"It's part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can," Jolie said of leaving Los Angeles. "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity."

