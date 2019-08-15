Halle Berry Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Braless Wet Tank Top Pic

Halle Berry is ringing in a new year in a NSFW way.

In honor of her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, Berry took to Instagram to share a sexy shot of herself in a white, wet tank top. In the pic, Berry has her arms extended and her hair covering her face as she sports a tank that reads, "No Bra Club."

"Leveled up, Circa '66," Berry captioned the photo, which leaves very little to the imagination.

Many of Berry's famous friends commented on the sexy snap to wish the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday Halle!" Viola Davis wrote. "What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis ❤️❤️"

"🔥🔥🔥. Happy Birthday Hot Mama!" Ciara gushed.

"Happy Birthday Beautyyyy❤️," Jada Pinkett Smith commented.

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Berry back in April, she revealed how training for John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum got her in "the best shape" of her life and made her comfortable with posting risque pics on online.

"[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?" she asked, teasing her sexy Instagram photos. "These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie."

"I've never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically, and it's all because I got to work with some of the best of the best," she added. "So there are wonderful benefits of that."

