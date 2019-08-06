Halle Berry is opening up about her changing dynamic when it comes to motherhood, and fondling looking back on her pregnancies.

In a personal and revealing editorial for InStyle, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on when she was expecting her two children and how she "felt the sexiest during both my pregnancies."

"Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person," Berry, who became a mom for the first time in 2008 at the age of 40. "I’m more focused and in line with my values and my goals I stopped letting negativity get me down."

"Plus, I loved being pregnant!" She added. "Had I started earlier, I probably would have had five children. Or if I hadn’t been busy trying to make movies, I would have been the perfect surrogate."

Berry, 52, said she was "so alive with my purpose and my femininity" when she was pregnant and that it "felt like my body was doing what it was built to do."

The actress also opened up about her relationship with her 11-year-old daughter, Nahla, and her 5-year-old son, Maceo, and how they've just started to understand what it means to be the children of an A-list actress.

"Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don’t care about who I am outside of this house," she shared. "My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And -- this is funny -- for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?'"

"It’s just so embarrassing!" she added. "He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why."

Berry went on to say that she ultimately hopes that her children will love and appreciate the effort she's put into being their mother, and that she did a good job of providing for them and supporting them.

"The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom,'" the John Wick: Chapter 3 star shared. "I spent almost 10 years being in mom mode. Now that my youngest is starting kindergarten, I feel like I can get back into my life, and that’s important."

"I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can still follow my passions, take risks, and take on characters who make me feel alive," she continued. "One day they’re going to grow up, and I don’t want to be the mom who’s crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, 'Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'"

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Berry in June, and the actress explained how little her fame and the celeb life actually meant to her daughter, which she said became evident when they went to an event together and Berry introduced her to John Travolta.

"She didn't even know who he was," Berry explained. "I was so excited for her, I was like, 'You're meeting John Travolta!' And we walked out and she was like, 'Mom, who was that guy?' I'm like, 'We're going home and watching Saturday Night Fever right now! And Grease!'"

Check out the video below to hear more.

