Halle Berry is showing her appreciation for her fans, who showed their support after she sustained minor injuries on the set of her new film, Bruised.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old Oscar winner posted a photo of herself seemingly outside an MMA octagon on social media, writing alongside: "Thank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury. It's par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Just know I'm far from tired. I'm wide awake...and just getting started! 💪🏽🙏🏽 #BruisedTheMovie."

Berry was injured while filming a fight scene in New Jersey for the mixed martial arts movie on Monday, according to NJ.com. The film, which marks Berry's directorial debut, centers on Jackie "Justice," an MMA fighter attempting to defeat her personal demons and rebuild her relationship with Manny, her 6-year-old son. Production has since been rescheduled.

"Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” executive producer Brian Pitt told the outlet. "She’s tired. She needed a break.”

For months, Berry worked with personal trainers and pro athletes to help her train for the physically demanding role. She regularly shared her progress on social media.

In May, ET spoke with Berry at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, where she discussed her supporting role in the film and being a role model for women everywhere.

"To be a woman of a certain age and being able to learn a new skill, learn many new skills, and challenge myself," she said of prepping for the action-packed film. "And I think -- hope -- represent women in just a badass way because that's what we are."

"I trained for six months straight," she revealed. "Firearms, fight, all of these martial arts, dog training. I had never been challenged in that way, so, hands down this was the hardest [experience]."

Despite the challenge, Berry had no qualms about working hard and going for it. "Just do it. Do what you want to do," she said. "Be who you are and make no apologies."

