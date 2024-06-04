Halsey is getting candid about her latest health battle.

On Tuesday, amid the release of her new single, "The End," the 29-year-old musician shared a candid post, giving her followers a heartbreaking update on her life.

"long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now. @lupusresearchalliance @llsusa," Halsey wrote.

The post begins with a video of her rubbing her legs in pain.

"Seriously, seriously," Halsey says as she rubs her legs. "I feel like an old lady. I told myself, I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I'm having a rebirth and I'm not going to be sick and I'm gonna look super hot, and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna get to redo my twenties and my thirties."

In the next slide, Halsey sits in a chair as she is attached to a machine.

"Today is day one of treatment," she says to the camera as she pans to herself and the machine. In another clip, Halsey appears in the studio strumming the guitar with her head shaved. The post ends with a series of videos that show her crying, holding up medicine and spending time in the hospital and studio.

While the "Bad At Love" singer didn't share her exact diagnosis, she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her post.

Halsey's comments were filled with love and support from her followers and her boyfriend, Avan Jogia.

"I love you and I'm so proud of you," the Victorious star wrote in the comments with a black heart emoji.

Halsey's news comes the same day she released her new single, "The End," in which she sings about finding love amid a health battle.

"Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick/Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/And then they lay it on me/And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain/And I don't like to complain, but I’m saying sorry," she sings. "When I met you, I thought I was damaged goods/Had a f**ked up childhood/And there's poison in my brain and in my blood/If you knew it was the end of the world/Could you love me like a child?/Could you hold me in the dark?"

On Monday, Halsey -- who is the mother of 2-year-old son Ender -- teased the release of the single and announced her fifth studio album.

"I'm releasing the first song off my 5th album tomorrow 6/04 at 9am pt / 12 et. Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this. It means a lot to me and I love it," she wrote. "Let's try something different this time and start at “The End."

In March, Halsey got candid about another health battle, her struggle with endometriosis. Halsey shared a picture of her wearing striped pajamas with a series of bandages on her stomach.

"Back in diapers but at least they have little bows," Halsey captioned the image, drawing attention to the design details. She also thanked her doctor, obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, for her "unparalleled care and brilliance."

In a follow-up post, Halsey added, "Endometriosis gang."

