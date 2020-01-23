Halsey is defending herself after some backlash stemming from a poorly worded tweet.

After online music magazine Pitchforkslammed Halsey's new album, Manic, the outspoken 25-year-old singer shot back with a joke that turned out to cause even more of a headache.

Pitchfork took to Twitter Thursday morning, where they summed up their review of the album, writing, "Too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride."

Trying her own had at snark, Halsey wrote on Twitter, "Can the basement that they run pitchfork out of just collapse already?"

While it might have otherwise been an innocuous comeback penned by an insulted artist, Halsey was unfortunately unaware that Pitchfork operates out of One World Trade Center.

It didn't take long for people to point out this fact with varying degrees of outrage, both legitimate and sarcastic.

In response to coverage of the inadvertently tasteless joke, reporter Ben Kesslen joked, "Losing my mind thinking about the person on halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of one world trade."

"ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this," Halsey replied to Kesslen's remark in a tweet she has also since deleted. "Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm."

"Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with!" Halsey added. "Clearly a misunderstanding ❤️"

Later, Halsey seemingly responded to the slew of headlines and accusations from various outlets, tweeting simply, "Click bait garbage."

