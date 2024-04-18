Hannah Waddingham has performed on the West End and on one of the biggest shows in television history. But it was her breakout role on Ted Lasso that made her nervous -- due in part to her desire to impress the show's creator and lead, Jason Sudeikis.

In a preview clip from her upcoming interview on NBC News' Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist -- which airs this Sunday, April 21 -- Waddingham recalls Sudeikis' "vision" for her character, Rebecca Welton, the owner of a struggling football club who initially hires the titular coach in order to sink the team, but ends up being won over by his charm and positivity.

The actress recalls the audition process, remembering that Sudeikis later told her, "I saw Rebecca first. And then I had to get to know Hannah."

"It made me very emotional when I heard him say it, because he doesn't give compliments lightly," she tells Geist. "That was just gorgeous."

The show, as Waddingham explains, was Sudeikis' "baby," as the former Saturday Night Live star first created the Ted Lasso character in 2013, for a series of commercials for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League. He and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence worked to expand the show for its three-season run on Apple TV+, which was a resounding success -- ultimately earning 61 Primetime Emmy nominations, including wins for both Waddingham and Sudeikis.

"[Jason is] very special to me in terms of someone seeing something in me. When somebody sees something in you…you don't want to let that person down," she shares.

Sudeikis' approval meant so much, the actress goes on to say, that she requested he be present for many of her scenes in the final season.

"I used to go, 'Is Jason — is he filming? Is he filming? Can we just wait a little bit? Is he around?'" she admits. "Because I wanted to get that ending right with him... It doesn't matter who else is there. It kinda didn't matter who was directing."

Sudeikis has said from the start that Ted Lasso was always planned to only run for three seasons, however, fans -- and members of the cast, Waddingham included -- have long been clamoring for more of the show.

But, while she'd be interested in the possibility of a continuation or a spinoff series, Waddingham unsurprisingly says she's not on board unless Sudeikis is.

"One thing's for sure," she said on Today back in November 2023. "Unless the man himself is down with that, then it's not for me."

ET spoke with the Ted Lasso stars ahead of the season 3 premiere, where Waddingham said that there were plenty of ideas floating around for a spinoff -- the series finale saw Ted returning home to Kansas, but things on the other side of the pond were left largely open-eded.

"I would like an entire spinoff series -- Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Keeley (Juno Temple) and Rebecca just sitting in the stands of various football stadiums around the world being Muppet d**kheads. Just banter," she said. "'I'm telling you, us three together -- they are the best days. We literally can't believe we're being paid."

As for Sudeikis, he said it was time to "close up this chapter," noting how many things can change when a show continues past its planned run.

"There's good ways to go with the flow, and there's adjustments," he explained."It's all been splendid and harmonious, but the idea was to do three years. I mean, if we had the opportunity, if we were able to, you never know how something's going to be received."

He continued, "This thing could have really been a sticky turd, or it could have been just what it is, and people still not like it and not get to do it. The fact that we get to do it -- lovely."

Ted Lasso is streaming now on Apple TV+. Waddingham's interview on NBC News' Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist airs Sunday, April 21 on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: