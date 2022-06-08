Harrison Wagner's Brother Peter Pays Tribute After His Death
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Fraud Trial
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd and Julie Talk Legal Battles and Ref…
Johnny Depp's First TikTok Is Love Letter to Fans After Defamati…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
What Chris Rock Thinks of Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconcil…
Matthew McConaughey Tears Up Remembering Uvalde Victims at White…
Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads…
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in New York (Source)
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About School Shooting in His Texa…
John Legend on New Vegas Residency and Why Chrissy Teigen Gets '…
Prince Louis Fights Back at Mom Kate Middleton During Platinum J…
Justin and Hailey Bieber Denied From Dining at New York City Hot…
When Calls the Heart' Star Chris McNally Welcomes Baby With Juli…
Peter Wagner is remembering his late brother, Harrison Wagner, with a heartfelt collection of family photos. Harrison -- the youngest son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner -- died in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 27.
Peter, 31, honored his little brother with a slideshow featuring snapshots from different points in their childhood, including time spent hanging out together on set and playing mini-golf, among many other emotionally resonant photos.
"Always with you," Peter captioned the slideshow post.
According to a report filed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Harrison died in a parking lot. His manner and cause of death have yet to be determined, per the report. An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigator has been assigned to Harrison's case, the report confirmed.
In his final Instagram post, which he shared on May 22, Harrison sat on a bench, looking into the distance contemplatively and wearing headphones in his ears.
"Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔," he captioned the shot.
His previous post, from May 19, included photos of him and his brother hanging out together with their mom.
"The Ranch Family ⛰" Harrison captioned the post.
Jack and Kristina tied the knot in 1993 and got divorced in 2006.
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Harrison Wagner, Son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, Dead at 27
Jack Wagner Felt 'Five Stages of Grief' After Lori Loughlin's 'When Calls the Heart' Exit (Exclusive)
Pasha Bleasdell, Star of Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dead at 38
Trouble, Rapper Who Collaborated With Drake and The Weeknd, Dead at 34