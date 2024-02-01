Harry Connick Jr. is thanking his fans for their outpouring of support after the death of his father, Harry Connick Sr.

On Thursday, the actor and singer, 56, shared an Instagram video addressing the loss of his "best friend and hero," who died on Jan. 25 at the age of 97.

"thanks to everyone for the posts, messages, thoughts and prayers... knowing y'all took the time to think of me and my family meant the world to me... i will miss him dearly, but i know he is at peace and with God now... i am deeply grateful and my heart is full... ❤️," Connick Jr. wrote in his caption.

According to Louisiana television station Fox 8 Live, Connick Sr. -- a longtime district attorney in New Orleans -- was laid to rest in his hometown on Wednesday with an impressive "who’s who of the New Orleans legal community" in attendance. The outlet reports that Connick Jr. gave a rendition of "Ave Maria" during the funeral mass as a touching tribute to his father.

In his post on Thursday, the P.S. I Love You star spoke directly to the camera in his post and explained just what his dad meant to him and the grief that he is feeling after the loss.

"My dad was my best friend and my hero. And even though he was 97 years old, it’s still hard to believe that he’s gone," the actor says in the clip. "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thanks, and I love y’all so much. My dad loved you, and I’m so appreciative of all of the love. Thank y'all very much."

Getty Images

Underneath his post, Connick Jr.'s friends and followers expressed their condolences and sent their love to the family during their time of mourning.

"No matter how old you are, the death of a parent is devastating. Much love to you and your family during this time," one person wrote.

"Love u t," responded Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

"Losing dad hurts — so deeply. Sending all the love," shared Days of our Lives actor Brandon Barash.

A cause of death for Connick Sr. has not been revealed. Along with his son, he is survived by his wife, Londa, daughter, Susanna, and four grandchildren.

RELATED CONTENT: