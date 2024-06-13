Harry Jowsey's therapist says he should give reality TV a break -- but he's not taking that advice!

The reality TV veteran is one of the Netflix Avengers on this season of Netflix's Perfect Match, where he and a few other romantic hopefuls from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and The Circle give looking for love another shot.

"Well, my therapist is telling me to stop doing them so it's time to wrap it up," Harry told ET's Brice Sander about Perfect Match season 2. "But I think that it's just a good opportunity to meet people in the same industry, with the same goals, the same mindset and, you know, these people are beautiful people, so it's good to be around them."

Harry, 27, has built a reputation since making his debut in 2020 on season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, and his time on Dancing With the Stars -- where he played are they or aren't they with his partner, Rylee Arnold.

When it came to stepping back into the reality TV ring for love, Harry says that he did fear that he would run into an ex...or maybe two.

"Every day," he quipped thinking about the possibility.

Harry is using his time this season to revamp his image and change the misconceptions that are out there about him.

"I think you go on a show and they only kind of show 10 percent of your personality and I think that's why it was a great opportunity for us to come on again and maybe try to show a little bit more of your personality and maybe a different side of you," he told ET.

"Because, you know, between these shows, we filmed this like a year ago, there's been so much growth between our first show and the second show, third or fifth or sixth. You definitely evolve and grow. So it's always good to come back and kind of give the Netflix audience, like, a little revamp of who you are and where you're going and what you're becoming."

Harry's return comes on the heels of his appearance on last season's DWTS, where he and Rylee left viewers (and judges) guessing about the status of their relationship off the dance floor.

Looking back, Harry says that his chemistry and friendship with the 19-year-old dancer -- whom he gifted a lavish bracelet -- is his biggest takeaway.

"[With] Riley, the friendship was always so special and there was always so much love there for each other," he said. "She's such an incredible, inspiring women. I was just so grateful to be her partner, her first partner of Dancing With the Stars. It was a lot of, like, incredible memories that we have together. It was definitely a tough situation to try and balance, a very public one."

Watch Harry and the rest of the Netflix Avengers during this season of Perfect Match, streaming now on Netflix.

