Harry Jowsey and Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold are continuing to fuel romance rumors following their exit from the reality competition on ABC.

Over the holiday weekend, Harry, 26, gifted Rylee, 18, with a stunning gold-and-diamond Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

He shared the moment he gave the luxurious gift to her on Snapchat, capturing Rylee's stunned reaction.

"Harry! It's beautiful. Harry!" Rylee squealed in the clip. "Oh my gosh, I'm gonna cry. Oh my gosh. It's stunning!"

She later showed off the bracelet more while getting ready. "I can't believe he got it for me," Rylee gushed. "I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I've ever seen. I'm just the luckiest girl ever."

Rylee Arnold/TikTok

The price bracelet retails for $15,000.

Jowsey spent the Thanksgiving holiday beachside with Rylee's family, posting pics and videos online.

This all comes after the two were eliminated on DWTS' Taylor Swift night earlier this month.

"It's bittersweet. We made it so far," Jowsey told ET at the time. "To be able to live out someone's dream with them is the most fun."

Arnold, who enjoyed her first season as a pro on the show, added, "I'm so grateful I was paired with Harry, and I'm just so proud of him. And it was seriously so enjoyable the whole time."

Jowsey later told fans online that since their time on the show ended, "We've somehow found time every single day to see each other."

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT: