'Love Is Blind' Stars Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata Join 'Perfect Match' Season 2

'Love Is Blind'
Netflix
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 10:36 PM PDT, March 13, 2024

The news of the 'Perfect Match' casting was revealed during the 'Love Is Blind' reunion on Wednesday.

With Netflix's Perfect Match soon returning for a second season, a trio of Love Is Blind alums are set to take part.

The Season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind aired Wednesday, and host Nick Lachey -- who also serves as the host of Perfect Match -- announced the exciting casting news.

As Lachey revealed -- and Netflix subsequently announced on Instagram -- Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata have signed on to take part in Perfect Match.

"I had so much fun being a part of season 1 [and] it's really exciting to have you be a part of season 2," Lachey shared when revealing the news.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform shared a photo of the trio from the reunion, and wrote in the caption, "Out of the pods annnnnnnd back on netflix! micah, jess and izzy are on the new season of PERFECT MATCH! coming this summer!"

Jessica, 29, appeared on the most recent season of Love Is Blind. While she formed a connection with Jimmy Presnell, she wound up brokenhearted when Jimmy rejected her and ultimately proposed to Chelsea Blackwell.

Izzy, 31, appeared during the fifth season of Love Is Blind, where she formed a romance with Stacy Snyder. The pair wound up making it to the altar, but Stacy then broke things off, claiming they needed more time to develop their relationship.

Meanwhile, Micah, 28, starred in Season 4 of Love Is Blind, and made it to the altar with Paul Peden. However, he called things off. The pair tried to work things out, but ultimately went their separate ways.

As for Perfect Match, the Netflix series features reality stars from various other Netflix dating shows -- including Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and Sexy Beasts -- as well as various other reality shows on the platform.

Season 2 of Perfect Match is set to kick off sometime this summer on Netflix.

‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Jimmy Reveals Why He Didn’t Choose Jessica (Exclusive)

