Things are getting serious between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde! The pair, who were first romantically linked in January, are really happy and have settled into a nice routine, a source tells ET.

“It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling,” the source says. "They care so much about each other and have a deep connection.”

Spending time in England together, the couple is balancing work, Wilde's role as a mom, and time together as a couple.

“They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” says the source, who added that Wilde feels like she’s gotten even closer to Harry after having spent time in his home country.

As for Wilde's ex, Jason Sudeikis, the source adds that the former couple have a good co-parenting relationship and have worked out a great arrangement where everyone is happy and their kids remain the priority.

Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star, Keeley Hazell, seemingly confirmed their romance in late June, as they were spotted looking cozy during a walk through New York City.

