Harry Styles Held at Knifepoint During Robbery in London

Harry Styles was recently robbed in London.

ET has learned that Styles is OK after the scary incident, and he made an appearance at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday, where he's nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Fine Line. The incident is an ongoing police investigation.

A rep for the Metropolitan Police tells ET the police are investigating reports of a knife point robbery in the Hampstead area of London. Officers were contacted on Saturday, Feb. 15, regarding the incident which happened at 11:30 p.m. (London time) on Feb. 14. It was reported to police that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured; however, cash was taken from him. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

According to Mirror Online, 26-year-old Styles was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day during a night out in Hampstead. According to the British outlet, the robber pulled out a knife and demanded cash, and Styles quickly handed it over.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source tells Mirror Online. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Styles has not publicly addressed the robbery.

Styles is also set to perform at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday. On the red carpet, he wore a black ribbon on his suit lapel in memory of his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Flack, whom he dated in 2011. Flack died after she was found unresponsive in her London apartment on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The former host of Love Island UK was 40 years old.

