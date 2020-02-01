Blame it on the rain! Harry Styles fans were disappointed on Friday night when the British heartthrob's pre-Super Bowl show was evacuated due to inclement weather.

The Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar show was set to take place on the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida, but was canceled before Styles took the stage. Concertgoers did, however, get to see Lizzo perform and watch Oscar winner Mark Ronson DJ before the downpour.

"As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather," Pepsi tweeted on Friday evening. "This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans."

All fans were reimbursed for the missed show and for any ride sharing costs incurred to get to and from the venue.

Styles also expressed his sympathies, tweeting, "To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H."

Due to the lack of parking at the venue, fans were forced to ride share to the event, leaving many waiting for transportation off the island. Fans shared videos of barricades floating in very high water from the storm as they tried to exit the venue.

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the same venue on Saturday night.

