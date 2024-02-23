News

Harry Styles Is an Uncle After Sister Gemma Gives Birth to First Child -- See the Pics

By Paige Gawley
Published: 11:06 AM PST, February 23, 2024

The singer's older sister recently welcomed a baby girl.

Harry Styles is an uncle! On Friday, the One Direction alum's sister, Gemma Styles, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl.

Gemma shared the news alongside two black-and-white pics. The first photo features Gemma taking a walk with her longtime love, Michal Mlynowski, who's holding their daughter in a carrier.

The second shot was taken in the hospital, and shows Gemma cradling the newborn.

"Hello from maternity leave!" Gemma captioned her post. "Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family.⁣⁣ I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love."

Gemma also shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you for the love."

While Gemma is busy adjusting to mom life, her younger brother recently made headlines for stepping out to attend a soccer match between Manchester United and Luton Town F.C. in London.

During the outing, which followed the singer's much-discussed buzz cut, Harry stood alongside Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, laughed with the crowd and covering his mouth while watching the nail-biter game.

Watch the video below for more on Harry.

