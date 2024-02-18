Harry Styles is all about that football life!

On Sunday, the typically private musician, 30, made a rare public appearance at a fixture between Manchester United and Luton Town F.C. at Kenilworth Road in Northern London.

After NBC Sports Soccer shared video of Styles walking into the venue Sunday afternoon, the singer and former One Direction band member showed his support from the stands, where he was photographed near Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig.

In his first public appearance since celebrating his 30th birthday on Feb. 1, the Don't Worry Darling star sported a knit sweater over a cotton button-up shirt. He also wore a long coat to stay warm inside the football stadium, where temps hovered around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Photos from the game show the "Sunflower" crooner getting very into the game, laughing with the crowd around him, talking with Koenig, and covering his mouth while watching the nail-biter game between the two U.K. teams.

In the end, Manchester took home the win, beating Luton 2-1 in the Premier League matchup. Styles -- who is from Cheshire, a county in Northwest England -- did not appear to wear colors in support of either team for the game but has in the past stated his interest in Manchester United's "Class of 92," which includes the likes of David Beckham.

Sunday's outing is also one of the first times the singer has been seen publicly since he decided to chop off his locks in favor of a buzzcut, which became a major topic of conversation online in the late fall.

After the "As It Was" singer was spotted with a much shorter hairdo, his own mother, Anne Twist, came to his defense on social media when fans expressed negative opinions about the new look.

Sharing a pic of her son with his then-newly debuted buzzcut, Twist wrote, "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are... there's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut."

Around the same time, Styles was first spotted with his now-rumored girlfriend, Bones and All actress Taylor Russell. The couple was seen swaying together at a U2 concert in Las Vegas.

For her part, Russell, 29, was elsewhere in London on Sunday as she took to the red carpet for the 2024 BAFTAs where she stunned in a white cut-out dress with an open back.

Styles and Russell have yet to make their relationship official or hit any red-carpet events or premieres together.

