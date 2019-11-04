Harry Styles picked a meaningful day to drop his next album.

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer announced that his sophomore album, Fine Line, will drop on Dec. 13. The new album will mark Styles' first since his self-titled solo debut in 2017.

While some may view the news simply as an early holiday gift, others are likely to notice that the date in question also has a different meaning -- it's Taylor Swift's 30th birthday.

Styles and Swift began dating in October 2012 and, in a 2017 interview, the former One Direction member opened up about their breakup, which came in January 2013.

"Certain things don’t work out," Styles told Rolling Stone at the time. "There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong."

As for the songs that Swift reportedly wrote about her short-lived relationship with Styles -- "Out of the Woods" and "Style" on her album, 1989 -- Styles had nothing but praise for his former girlfriend.

"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not... but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," he said. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart."

When it comes to the experiences that Styles turned to for his upcoming release, earlier this year, he told Rolling Stone that the album is "all about having sex and feeling sad."

Additionally, Styles revealed that while making Fine Line, he and his collaborators often used drugs to help the creative process.

"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine," he said of his creative process at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. "We'd just turn the speakers into the yard."

Watch the video below for more on Styles.

