Harry Styles Spotted With 'Olivia' Tattoo on His Thigh While on Vacation in Italy -- See the Pics!
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari Move in With Khloé Kardashia…
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Cardi B's Most Iconic and Meme-able Moments!
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments Since Becoming Pa…
‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Confirms New Romance as Divorce From Lenn…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
‘Big Brother’s Julie Chen Moonves Breaks Down Unexpected Season …
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
JoJo Siwa SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Traditional Marriage’…
Inside Todd Chrisley's 'Horrendous' Prison: No AC, No Plumbing a…
'Sister Wives': Robyn 'Struggles' With Living Monogamously With …
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws and Nephew Dead in Apparent…
George Clooney Praises Wife Amal's Good Taste in Fashion (Exclus…
Harry Styles has the internet questioning if he lives for Olivia, with a recent tattoo sighting!
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer -- who just wrapped his Love on Tour shows -- was recently photographed in Bolsena, Italy during an outing on a boat with James Corden and his rumored new girlfriend, model Jacquelyn Jablonski.
For his day on the water, the GRAMMY-winning singer put his extensive ink collection -- including his iconic butterfly stomach tattoo -- on display in a pair of extra short swimming trunks. Styles wasn't completely stripped down, though. In additional pics, the "Adore You" singer is seen wearing an unbuttoned flannel and matching green hat as he sails on the boat with his vacation crew.
Still, the ink was clearly visible to the public.
The barely there shorts showed off two thigh tattoos. One read "Olivia" in script, while the other read "colazione," which means "breakfast" in Italian.
The name Olivia has multiple meanings for the pop star. In 2015, Styles and his former group One Direction released the song "Olivia" from their album Made in the A.M. Olivia is also the name of his latest ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde -- whom the singer was with for two years, until their split in 2022.
At the time of their split, a source told ET that the Don't Worry Darling stars' breakup came at the right time.
"They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago but they really do love spending time together," the source told ET. "He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways."
In June, Styles was linked to actress Taylor Russell. The pair sparked dating rumors when they were seen in Vienna, Austria, holding hands following the singer's concert in the country. Russell was also spotted in the VIP section dancing to the singer's hits.
So far, Styles has yet to go public about the tattoo -- or his current relationship status.
RELATED CONTENT:
See James Corden Dance at Harry Styles' Last Tour Stop in Italy
Watch Harry Styles Join the Circus in 'Daylight' Music Video
Harry Styles and Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell Spotted in Vienna