Hayley Williams is on the mend and in the studio. The Paramore singer offered a health update earlier this week after a lung infection derailed the band's recentThis Is Why tour.

"We've been off the road for a couple weeks now... mainly in LA," Williams wrote on Discord. "Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville."

The 34-year-old rocker looked back on her recovery after coughing "all day and night" amid her illness, which left her largely bedridden.

"I can hardly believe I don't cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication... I'm just happy to be resting more," she wrote. "When I was feeling my worst, I couldn't do much but just sleep and lay around. I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)... but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone... to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING."

Williams went on to lament her relationship with social media while reflecting on how she plans to move forward.

"After successfully divorcing myself from social media for quite a long time -- I have become, once again, chronically online. Anyone else know this pain? For me, it always starts out sweet. I love to see photos or random anecdotes from people who've come out to our shows... I love the stupid inside jokes and even the sticky parasocial connection. And when I am not para-lurking, I am watching dog videos or watching people I don't know organize their s**t. But I also see lots of news, especially from back home. It's literally always sad or rage-inducing. Never positive. Depressing," she shared.

"Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I'm hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines," Williams continued, noting that she and bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York "just want to get back to making things."

"We've been craving that for a while now," she added. "Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process. For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear in a way. Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not."

Read her full statement below.

New from Hayley posted on Paramore discord pic.twitter.com/dvMwi5bdwc — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) August 28, 2023

Should Paramore be working away at new material now, fans may be treated to some fresh songs when the band hits the road with Taylor Swift next summer on the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Last month, Swift announced that Williams' band would be joining her on the road around the same time she dropped Speak Now (Taylor's Version). On the re-recorded full-length, Williams is featured on the from-the-vault track, "Castles Crumbling."

"Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,' Swift shared in July. "And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???"

Another artist who recently celebrated a full-circle moment with Williams is Billie Eilish, who joined Paramore on stage prior to Williams' lung infection.

The band was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last month when Williams surprised the crowd by announcing Eilish was on hand to duet on Paramore's 2009 track, "All I Wanted."

“Please welcome our friend Billie Eilish,” Williams announced. Eilish was dressed in her signature style, rocking an oversized black T-shirt and sport shorts and finishing the look with a red necktie.

Eilish later took to Instagram to share a photo of her embracing Williams onstage. Reflecting on the "dream come true" moment, Eilish wrote, "UGHHDKSLDJSKFJKSKFUDJSKKFKDKDK dream come truEEEEEE @paramore waaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh😭😭 i love you so much hayley holy sh*t. wish i could tell tiny me :’))))."

See the moment in the video below.

