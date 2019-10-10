Heather Locklear Completes Rehab

Things are looking up for Heather Locklear!

The actress has completed her time in rehab, court documents obtained by ET reveal.

The court docs (which were filed in the Ventura County California Superior Court on Oct. 9 by Locklear's attorney, William Haney) state that Locklear must remain on probation and continue to seek therapy through out-patient programs as part of her plea agreement.

The actress' close friend, Jillian Barberie, previously confirmed to ET that Locklear had checked herself into a treatment facility on Aug. 19, just a few days after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018.

"I spoke to her today. She's doing great," Barberie, who first met Locklear on the set of Melrose Place when she played a reporter in 1998, said at the time. "Every day, she's in great spirits. She's funny, she just has the best sense of humor. On Monday, she went to the facility. And for her, she's like, 'Checking into the Four Seasons,' as a joke, and she sent us a picture of the facility."

"She knows what she's got to do, and she's doing it," Barberie continued. "She's healthy and happy, sober, and is just in a really good place right now. It's time for her to concentrate on her. I think that's exactly what she's doing."

As ET previously reported, Locklear was originally ordered to serve 120 days in jail, however, that sentence has been stayed in lieu of Locklear entering the residential treatment program ahead of the Sept. 6 deadline, and staying for 30 days.

The charges against Locklear stem from two separate incidents last year. In February 2018, Locklear was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her residence and charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Police alleged that Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

Later in the year, Locklear faced three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred at her home on June 24, according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

