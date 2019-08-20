Heather Locklear is focusing on positivity.

The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a pic that featured flowers, a photo of a dog, a painted drawing with the word "Mom" spelled out in black lettering and an inspirational message that read: "You're still sober. Keep that sh** up."

Locklear kept the caption short, simply writing, "So grateful."

The new post comes just four days after the actress pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers, according to court records obtained by ET last week. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018. She was originally ordered to serve 120 days in jail, however, that sentence has been stayed in lieu of Locklear entering a residential treatment program by Sept. 6, and staying for 30 days.

ET has reached out to Locklear's attorney for comment. She was released on probation and the case was continued until Sept. 6.

The charges against Locklear stem from two separate incidents last year. In February 2018, Locklear was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her residence and charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Police alleged that Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

Later in the year, Locklear faced three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred at her home on June 24, according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

Following her arrest, the actress checked herself into a treatment facility in July, a source told ET at the time. Later that year, in early November, she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after EMTs arrived at her home following some type of episode, and in May 2019, she was back in rehab.

"[Locklear is now in] an inpatient facility and her family desperately hopes she will finally get sober once and for all," a source told ET at the time. "Heather is in a very dangerous place and her family and loved ones are once again scared for her life." The actress' daughter, Ava Sambora, was the one who transported her to the treatment facility in May.

The source added that Locklear "admits she has a problem but she refuses to work the steps beyond that."

"She never seems to dedicate herself to the process and keeps going back to the same dangerous place," the source said. "Her family just hopes she will make a change this time and dedicate herself to getting healthy for good."

