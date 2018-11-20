Heather Locklear's latest setback has been especially hard on the actress' family, a source tells ET.

Locklear was placed in a facility on Sunday, ET previously reported. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department told ET that on “Sunday at about 3 o’clock we responded to [Locklear's residence] along with county fire for a medical emergency.”

According to TMZ, the Melrose Place star was at her home when her lawyer and therapist learned that she was allegedly experiencing some type of episode. Soon after, EMTs arrived to place the 57-year-old actress on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

It's been a difficult past couple of months for the actress, who was rushed to the hospital in June after a reported overdose call, which happened less than a day after she was arrested for allegedly kicking an officer at her home when police responded to a domestic disturbance call. Locklear has been in treatment since July.

Our source describes Locklear's recent behavior as "erratic."

“Heather’s family is devastated that she has suffered another breakdown," the source says. "Her behavior is so erratic, they don’t know from one second to the next how she is going to behave, and they live in constant fear for her well-being. She agrees she needs help. The trouble is she has terrible mood swings and no one knows when she will decide she doesn’t need help anymore.”

The source also says Locklear feels "terrible guilt" over how her recent incidents have been affecting her 21-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, whom she shares with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

“Heather says her daughter is her world and feels terrible guilt for what is happening but she doesn’t seem to have any control," the source says. "Each time her family seeks help and gets her set up for success, they come full circle and they have to start all over again. They are emotionally drained from the nonstop roller coaster. They love her and want nothing more than to ensure her safety and health but they are losing hope.”

“Her family feels it’s necessary for her to stay at a mental health facility for an extended period of time because nothing else has worked," the source continues. "Right now the family is making sure she is in a safe place and in good care while they plan their next step.”

Last month, Locklear gushed about her daughter while wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe my little baby’s birthday is today,” she said in an Instagram video of photos of the two of them together. “Look at the baby! Oh my gosh, she’s growing up so quickly. I want to say happy birthday to my favorite person in the world -- Ava. My princessa. My one and only.”

“I just think you're the kindest, funniest, smartest, most beautiful child in the world,” she continued. “And you turned out to be so wonderful. Well, you came to me that way. I love you. I want to squeeze you and kiss you and spank you 21 times!”

Meanwhile, a source told ET in July that Locklear had "isolated herself from most of her friends."

"[Her friends and family] are all worried sick," the source said.

