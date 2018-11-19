Heather Locklear was placed in a facility over the weekend, ET has learned.



A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tells ET that on “Sunday at about 3 o’clock we responded to [Locklear's residence] along with county fire for a medical emergency.”



According to TMZ, the Melrose Place star was at her home on Sunday afternoon when her lawyer and therapist learned that she was allegedly experiencing some type of episode. Soon after, EMTs arrived to take the 57-year-old actress for a psychiatric hold.

In California, a 5150 psych hold is administered when someone is considered a danger to themselves or others. They can be held up to 72 hours.



This new episode arrives just weeks after EMT Jennifer Hayn-Hilton's attorney told ET that she's suing Locklear for allegedly being verbally and physically abusive when she arrived at Locklear's home in June after an unknown disturbance was called in. Ultimately, Locklear was arrested on charges of battery.



Hayn-Hilton alleges the TV star wished death on her children from AIDS as well as sustaining injuries which forced her to miss work.



After the June incident, where Locklear allegedly kicked a police officer as well, she was processed and quickly released. Soon after, she was rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose. She has been receiving treatment ever since, sources previously told ET.



This wasn't her only run-in with law enforcement this year. Locklear was also arrested in February following an incident at home involving her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. That arrest was also for allegedly attacking a police officer. She is facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer for the incident. She pleaded not guilty in April.



However, Locklear has maintained a degree of optimism with fans on social media since the summer. In August, she posted a playful photo of her dog sporting sunglasses on Instagram with the caption, “Sun shining day.”



And in October, she wished her daughter, Ava Sambora, a happy 21st birthday with a heartfelt video in which she showcased several photos of her daughter throughout the years.

