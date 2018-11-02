Heather Locklear Sued for Assault After Allegedly Attacking EMT

Heather Locklear is being sued by the EMT who placed her on a gurney during her June arrest.

EMT Jennifer Hayn-Hiton was dispatched to Locklear's home after a disturbance call on June 24. In her lawsuit filed on Thursday, Hayn-Hiton alleges that the actress became verbally and physically abusive during the incident, and claims Locklear kicked her and caused her injury.

Hayn-Hiton, a mother of three, also claims in the lawsuit that Locklear wished death on her children from AIDS, and alleges the injuries she claims she suffered caused her to miss work. She's seeking unspecified damages to cover medical costs, pain and suffering and lost wages.

"This has taken a tremendous toll on our client and her children. When Ms. Locklear went to rehab, we had hoped that she would learn about making amends to those she had harmed," Hayn-Hiton's attorney, Kevin Flahavan, tells ET, in reference to Locklear checking into a treatment facility in July.

"We have reached out to her and she ignored us time and time again," Flahavan continues. "It became apparent that Ms. Locklear wasn't going to accept responsibility for her actions on her own."

ET has reached out to Locklear's attorney for comment.

In August, ET learned that Locklear was facing three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from the incident on June 24 according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

The Ventura County DA also tells ET that they intend to consolidate this case and another one facing the former Melrose Place star. In February, Locklear was arrested at her home and handed five other charges, including four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Both incidents are now one sweeping case against Locklear.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Locklear Posts About Addiction While Mourning a Friend

Heather Locklear Officially Charged With Battery and Obstruction Following June Incident

Heather Locklear Breaks Social Media Silence After Legal Troubles

Related Gallery