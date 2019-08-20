Heather Locklear can always count on her friends for support.

One of those close pals is actress and TV host Jillian Barberie, who exclusively spoke with ET over the phone on Tuesday. During the candid interview, she confirmed that Locklear checked herself into a treatment facility on Monday, just a few days after the actress pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018

"I spoke to her today. She's doing great," said Barberie, who first met Locklear on the set of Melrose Place when she played a reporter in 1998. "Every day, she's in great spirits. She's funny, she just has the best sense of humor. On Monday, she went to the facility. And for her, she's like, 'Checking into the Four Seasons,' as a joke, and she sent us a picture of the facility."

"She knows what she's got to do, and she's doing it," Barberie continued. "She's healthy and happy, sober, and is just in a really good place right now. It's time for her to concentrate on her. I think that's exactly what she's doing."

Barberie said that even in "troubled times," Locklear never loses her sense of humor and is only focusing on the positive as she puts herself and her recovery first.

"She's always been an amazing person," she said. "She's thankful for having another opportunity. I think that's the No. 1 thing. Every day you wake up and you just want maybe another chance."

Barberie revealed via Twitter last November that she received medical test results back that confirmed she had cancer in her right breast. She later tweeted that Locklear was incredibly supportive, and had "stepped up beyond anyone will know."

"We've always been very supportive and when someone's going through something like this, this is the time we sort of want to step up and be super supportive," Barberie explained to ET. "She's an incredible person that I've known for decades. I'm so proud of her. Every day we talk, we do inspirational back and forth. She has just helped me through some really dark times."

"I think that's the most important thing about her, is that she's always been a worker, always been a great person, a friend, she's wicked funny, she's naughty, she's hilarious," Barberie continued. "She doesn't feel sorry for herself at all, and I think she's an incredible person to attack demons like this. She always says to me, 'Jillian, you didn't choose your disease,' and I always tell her, 'You didn't choose yours either.' I mean, it's different, you know, cancer or addiction, [but] we all have demons to face."

Barberie added that what they're both going through is all a part of "the daily struggle," but it helps to laugh it off with loved ones.

"You can just get by and have a few laughs, which is what we do on the darkest of days," she explained. "That's what we do. Every sort of morning we start out, she sends me inspirational messages. I'll send her some inspiration, and then she always sends like a really naughty meme or something funny, that I can't repeat. She's just hysterical and it always makes me laugh."

"They say laughter is the best medicine, and that's [true]," she continued. "In those moments where we're connecting and texting and talking and sending funny messages, it just makes the moment that much better and easier. She's just a really funny chick."

Barberie also told ET that she and Locklear -- who live just down the street from each other in Los Angeles -- made a "new resolution" together; to just "get out there," "get moving," "enjoy the sunshine" and "be thankful" for where they are in life.

"She's the motivational [one.] My doctor tells me, 'Go out there and move,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' But she's like, 'No, we really need to do this. It's for our mind' body and soul,'" Barberie said. "That's what it's about. She's just there for you. I can tell you that."

"She's the kind of person who steps up and says, 'What do you need?' And she'll give you the shirt off her back," she added.

As ET previously reported, Locklear was originally ordered to serve 120 days in jail, however, that sentence has been stayed in lieu of Locklear entering the residential treatment program ahead of the Sept. 6 deadline, and staying for 30 days. ET has reached out to Locklear's attorney for comment. She was released on probation and the case was continued until Sept. 6.

The charges against Locklear stem from two separate incidents last year. In February 2018, Locklear was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her residence and charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Police alleged that Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

Later in the year, Locklear faced three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred at her home on June 24, according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

For more on Locklear and Barberie, tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Locklear Shares 'Still Sober' Photo After Being Ordered to Enroll in Residential Treatment Program

Heather Locklear Pleads No Contest to 8 Counts of Battery and Resisting Officers in 2018 Arrests

Heather Locklear Back in Rehab for Second Time Since Hospitalization

Related Gallery