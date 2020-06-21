Heather Locklear Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is engaged to boyfriend Chris Heisser, according to multiple reports. The news comes after the Melrose Place star was photographed last week with a diamond ring on her left hand. ET has reached out to Locklear's attorney for comment.

Locklear and Heisser were high school sweethearts in the '70s. They rekindled their romance in 2017, and have dated on and off since.

A source told People that the pair have been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety.

"They are really happy together," the source told the outlet. "Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her."

Locklear has had a tumultuous few years. Court documents obtained by ET last October showed that Locklear had completed her court-ordered 30 days in rehab, and stated that she must remain on probation and continue to seek therapy through out-patient programs as part of her plea agreement.

The actress' close friend, Jillian Barberie, previously confirmed to ET that Locklear had checked herself into a treatment facility on Aug. 19, just a few days after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018.

In February 2018, she was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her residence; she was charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Police alleged that Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

Later in 2018, Locklear faced three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred at her home on June 24 that year, according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

See more on Locklear in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Locklear's 22-Year-Daughter Ava Sambora Rewears Her Mom's Bon Jovi Shirt

Heather Locklear Surprises Daughter Ava With an Epic Car Parade After She Graduated College With a 4.0 GPA

'Melrose Place' Cast Says Heather Locklear 'Responded Right Away' to Joining Reunion (Exclusive)

Heather Locklear in a 'Really Good Place' as She Enters Sober Facility This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery